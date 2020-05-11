Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) to Hold

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. 103,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,500. The company has a market cap of $96.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Atomera has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.13%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atomera will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francis Laurencio sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $28,965.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

