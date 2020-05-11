Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Sell

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on BCSF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

BCSF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.98. 699,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $548.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,805.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,202.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9,014.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $657,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

