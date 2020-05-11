Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Strong Sell

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

BCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Shares of BCO stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.19. 1,602,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 123.19 and a beta of 1.35. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,684.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

