Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to “Buy”

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATSG. Benchmark started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of ATSG stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 458,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,078.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,103,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 842,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

