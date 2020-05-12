10,000 Shares in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Annovis Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ANVS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,669. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Annovis Bio Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, focuses on developing compounds to address neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS-401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Parkinson's disease.

