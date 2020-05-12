10,000 Shares in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Annovis Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ANVS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,669. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Annovis Bio Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, focuses on developing compounds to address neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS-401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit