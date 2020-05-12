10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Releases Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

TXG traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $108.36.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $580,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,777,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $2,611,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 881,250 shares of company stock valued at $53,042,788 in the last quarter.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

