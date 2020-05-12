10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of TXG traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.29. 21,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,366. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $108.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $651,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,645,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $44,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 881,250 shares of company stock worth $53,042,788 over the last three months.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

