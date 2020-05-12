12,014 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1,505.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,090,000 after buying an additional 871,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Textron by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 747,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after buying an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,081. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

