$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $9.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $10.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.48. The company had a trading volume of 45,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,932. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

