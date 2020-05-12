$2.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will announce $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.88. L3Harris posted earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full year earnings of $11.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $13.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Cfra raised their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.40. 917,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,273. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

