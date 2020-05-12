21,600 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

