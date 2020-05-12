2,500 Shares in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ASML by 975.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.13. 271,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $186.31 and a 12-month high of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

