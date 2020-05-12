6,118 Shares in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.56% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,095.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000.

NYSEARCA:TAXF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. 2,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.06.

