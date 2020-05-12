AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Earns Underperform Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their underperform rating on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

AAON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut AAON from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. AAON has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AAON by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

