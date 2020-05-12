Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

OTCMKTS ALSWF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $337.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

