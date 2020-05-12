Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) PT Raised to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABT. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$11.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
ABT stock traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.97. 235,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,472. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$12.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.82 million and a PE ratio of 48.27.
Absolute Software Company Profile
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
See Also: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.