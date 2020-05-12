Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) PT Raised to C$13.50

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABT. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$11.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE ABT traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.97. The company had a trading volume of 235,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,472. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.82 million and a PE ratio of 48.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.96.

In other Absolute Software news, Director Salvatore Anthony Visca sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.38, for a total transaction of C$324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$124,560. Also, Director Daniel Ryan sold 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$57,203.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,210,914.65.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

