Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

ADVM stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.11.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $401,979.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $957,829 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Analyst Recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

