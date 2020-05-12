Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.60 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.76 ($4.37) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.59 ($7.66).

Shares of AF opened at €4.07 ($4.74) on Friday. Air France KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.03). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.11.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

