Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.06% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $24,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5,812.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 103,870 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 145,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.98. 23,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,812. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.65. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

