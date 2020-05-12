Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 127,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 369,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,224,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $521.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

