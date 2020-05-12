Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) PT Set at C$1.00 by Pi Financial

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) has been given a C$1.00 price target by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alio Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded Alio Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Alio Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:ALO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,720. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.79. Alio Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alio Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.