Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra dropped their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of ALL traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

