Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 39,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,406,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

