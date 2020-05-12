Ameriprise Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,843 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,325% compared to the average daily volume of 76 put options.

AMP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average is $145.87. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

