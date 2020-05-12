Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-60.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.875-1.975 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.45-0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Todisco bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,845 shares in the company, valued at $893,578.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 58,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,983.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,769.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 619,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

