Analysts Set Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Target Price at $35.56

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.30). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $127,826.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $130,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,421 shares of company stock worth $1,631,699. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the first quarter valued at $240,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

