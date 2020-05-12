ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,031,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,164,000 after purchasing an additional 387,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,552 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 214,303 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 659,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,698,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

ANSS stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $264.84. 23,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,142. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

