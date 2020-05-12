Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Apartment Investment and Management has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Apartment Investment and Management has a dividend payout ratio of 192.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

AIV opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,429 shares of company stock worth $2,209,012. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIV. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.