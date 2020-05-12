Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

AIT stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $830.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $200,802.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,691.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

