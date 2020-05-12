Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

AAOI stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $36,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $175,241.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,886.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,577 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 over the last 90 days. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

