Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on May 29th

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 103.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.5%.

APAM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. 6,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,298. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

