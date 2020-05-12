Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASND. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.82.

ASND stock opened at $142.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.97. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average of $124.61.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,318,000 after purchasing an additional 926,762 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after buying an additional 136,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $18,658,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 250,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after buying an additional 117,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,034,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

