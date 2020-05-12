Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given “Underperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their underperform rating on shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Athabasca Oil from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$0.44.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 million and a PE ratio of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post -0.2550944 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.