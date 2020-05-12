ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on ATASY. ValuEngine raised ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $14.00.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

