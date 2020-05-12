Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Eight Capital

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.13.

Shares of ACB stock traded down C$1.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.31. 1,492,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -7.23. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$9.19 and a one year high of C$146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.44.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

