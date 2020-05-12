Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Autodesk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $184.40 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 192.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

