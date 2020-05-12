Autosports Group Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ASG)

Autosports Group Ltd (ASX:ASG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

ASX ASG opened at A$0.89 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. Autosports Group has a 52-week low of A$0.87 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of A$1.84 ($1.30).

Autosports Group Company Profile

Autosports Group Limited operates in the retail automotive industry in Australia. It engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distribution of finance and insurance products; and provision of motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Leichhardt, Australia.

