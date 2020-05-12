Autosports Group Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ASG)

Autosports Group Ltd (ASX:ASG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.
ASX ASG opened at A$0.89 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. Autosports Group has a 52-week low of A$0.87 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of A$1.84 ($1.30).
Autosports Group Company Profile
