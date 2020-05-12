Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 216.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,584,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $182,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.87. 8,990,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,778,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

