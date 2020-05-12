Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $30.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Avrobio in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avrobio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVRO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.89. 13,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.49. Avrobio has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

