Baader Bank Analysts Give Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) a €15.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JUN3. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.77 ($24.15).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

JUN3 stock opened at €16.11 ($18.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.40. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €10.06 ($11.70) and a fifty-two week high of €31.34 ($36.44).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.