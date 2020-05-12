Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,543 call options on the company. This is an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 244 call options.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $0.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BW traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 80,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,761. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.14). The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

