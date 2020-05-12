Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,288,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,453 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 84,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 933.5% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 137,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 124,468 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra decreased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,828,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $195.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

