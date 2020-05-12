Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of -108.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Shares of BSET stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 38,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,862. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.51. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. On average, analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 236,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Insiders have bought a total of 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $455,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BSET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.