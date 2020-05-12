Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €115.10 ($133.84).

Shares of BC8 opened at €149.10 ($173.37) on Friday. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a twelve month high of €150.50 ($175.00). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €122.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

