Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €127.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €115.10 ($133.84).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €149.10 ($173.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 12-month high of €150.50 ($175.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is €124.67 and its 200 day moving average is €122.57.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit