Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €127.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €115.10 ($133.84).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €149.10 ($173.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 12-month high of €150.50 ($175.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is €124.67 and its 200 day moving average is €122.57.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.