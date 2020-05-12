Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) is K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s 10th Largest Position

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

BDX stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.55. 588,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

