Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,083 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 826,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 39,740 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 10.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 84,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 933.5% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 137,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 124,468 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,273,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

