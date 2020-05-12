BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $9,772,325 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.