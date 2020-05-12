BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.57.
BMRN opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $9,772,325 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.