BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 29th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSE DSU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

